A pair of passengers were ejected from their motorcycle after overturning in Morgan County.

Gary G. Kennedy, 45, was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson Dyna Low Rider with Alisa C. Kennedy, 46, as a passenger. Gary failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bike to travel off the southwest side of Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff. Both were ejected from the motorcycle.

Gary sustained serious injuries while Alisa only suffered minor injuries. Gary was transported to Lake Regional; Alisa refused any treatment. The bike sustained extensive damage. Both were wearing safety devices.