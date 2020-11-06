A Barnett woman was injured Thursday night when the vehicle she was driving struck an underground cable marker on East Lake View Drive, just north of Katherine Drive in Miller County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 34-year-old Tammie McDowell of Barnett was heading south in a 2002 Kia Spectra and was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve. That is when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an underground cable marker. McDowell, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported by Miller County EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Kia Spectra had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office.