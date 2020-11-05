Rufus H. Thrall, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri passed away October 26, 2020.

Rufus H. Thrall, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri passed away October 26, 2020. Born October 7, 1927 to Roy and Edna Thrall in Compton, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings; Frank Thrall, Helen Winingar, Lucille Jackson, Clarence Thrall, and Elmer Thrall.

He is survived by his 4 children; Phyllis (Robert) Carrasco, Stan Thrall, Kathy (Dennis) Whisler, and Garry (Teri) Thrall; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

We are grateful for the care provided by all medical personnel in our dad’s final weeks. A special thank you to Melanie Corado who always made sure dad ate at least once a day and took him to numerous doctor appointments.

No funeral service is planned per his wishes. A remembrance of him will be held November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Red Fox Restaurant.