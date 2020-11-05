Harold V. Nilep, 96, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Harold V. Nilep, 96, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Harold Vernon Nilep was born in McVille, ND, on July 24, 1924, to Gustav and Christina (Frank) Nilep. He was reared and educated in the Tolna, ND, area, attending the Leval Township School at rural Tolna. Harold farmed with his parents at Tolna for several years. Harold was united in marriage to Ardis Opoien on Sept. 23, 1946, in a double ceremony with her brother Wallace and his bride Evelyn. Harold and Ardis established their home in Devils Lake where they lived, worked, and raised their family. Harold and Ardis were true entrepreneurs; owning and operating the first drive-in in Devils Lake called the “Wig Wam”. Harold began a career with Powell Motor Company that would span 40 years. He was a dedicated, hard-working employee who applied his mechanic skills to his job each day. After retiring, Harold was not idle. He helped local farmers, and tended a huge garden, giving away the produce of that garden to neighbors, family and friends. In their spare time, Harold and Ardis loved to dance, including square dancing, and especially enjoying a trip to the dance floor for a good polka. They also enjoyed traveling and spent 18 winters in Apache Junction, AZ. Ardis died on Aug. 27, 2008. Harold was a faithful member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, the Men’s Club and also was a life-time member of the Odd Fellows. Harold was a devoted husband, loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and dear friend to many. Harold’s loving family include; his sons, Douglas and Kathleen Nilep of Apache Junction, and Darrell Nilep and Beth Fiebiger of Devils Lake; grandchildren, Chad (Junko) Nilep and Cass (Richard) Kotrba and Kristie (Michael) Ahern; great-grandchildren, Jade and Benjamin Kotrba, Emmett, Conlan, Louis, Isaac and Elsie Ahern; sisters-in-law, Marlys Mathieson of Killdeer, ND, and Louise Opioen of California; many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his wife, Ardis; brothers, Harry, Fritz, Thomas, Frank and Henry Nilep; and sisters, Mabel Alm, Mae Snortland, Rosa Schindele and a sister Grace in infancy.