Casey Maynard Thomas, “Ko’ska Wa’cin’yapi” (They Depend on the Young Man), 56, of Fort Totten, ND, began his journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 4 until 8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be on Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Crow Hill District, rural Fort Totten. The procession to St. Jerome’s will leave from the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday at 10 a.m. Casey Maynard Thomas was born on Dec. 22, 1963, in Fort Totten to Richard “Boke” Sr. and Winifred “Weenie” (Buck Elk) Thomas. Casey attended school in Fort Totten. While in school he joined the Signing Club and was on the Cross-Country Team for three years. Casey completed the 11th grade and then went on to start his career at the Sioux Manufacturing Corporation (SMC). Casey was employed at SMC for 20 years as a Quality Assurance (QA) Inspector. Casey was raised by his sister, Marilyn “Bubs” Thomas and lived with their parents, Boke and Weenie. Casey didn’t have children of his own, but he loved children and always looked after the grandchildren. He helped take care of his parents and always helped in any way he could. Casey was always teasing his family and giving his nieces and nephews silly nicknames. He was a very sociable person and liked to laugh and joke around with his friends. He loved grilling and was always willing to cook for any occasion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Casey is survived by; his loving family - his sisters, Marilyn Thomas, Joyce (Thomas) Young Bear, Wanda Thomas, Anna Thomas and Cynthia Thomas; brothers, Richard Thomas Jr., Adrian Thomas Sr., and Terry Dunn (adopted brother); brother-in-law, Dennis Keo; sisters-in-law, Della Thomas, Becky Two Hearts and JoAnn Smith; paternal aunt, Lorraine Greybear; maternal aunts, Esther Hapa and Gloria Buck Elk; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and relatives. Casey is preceded in death by; his parents, Richard and Winifred; sisters, Cheryl (Thomas) Keo and Annie Rene Thomas; brothers, Duane Thomas, Michael Thomas Sr., Timothy Thomas, Milton Thomas and Paul Yankton; brother-in-law, Curtis Young Bear; sisters-in-law, Charlene Thomas and Marie Thomas; grandparents, Joseph and Martha Littlewind, Michael and Rosalie (Littlewind) Thomas, Michael and Mary Buck Elk; aunts, Esther Buck Elk, Laura Thomas, Christine Alex and Lillian Mudgett, uncles Arthur Thomas, Herbert Thomas, Gideon Buck elk, Warren Buck Elk Sr., Harvey Buck Elk, Hank Buck Elk Sr. and Eli Buck Elk; nephews, Andrew Thomas, Michael Thomas Jr. and Duane Keo; nieces, Kari Ann Thomas, Faye Thomas, Joni Thomas and Denise (Thomas) Bjergaard and many other relatives.