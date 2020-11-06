The development of a tiny homes district in Lake Ozark to address an affordable housing crisis is one step closer to reality.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen recently approved second reading of an ordinance allowing for the rezoning of property on School Road from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (General Commercial) to allow for the homes.

The board’s interest in tiny homes dovetails with a recent Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to rezone a portion of School Road for the possible construction of tiny homes. A local developer has been working with city officials for several months to create a zoning district so he can build at least one cluster (4-16) of tiny homes.

The next step is for the developer to obtain a Special Use Permit (SUP). An SUP allows for permitted uses and what is allowed for special uses. Special uses are those that have a larger impact on the area than permitted uses, in this case tiny homes.

The P&Z would first consider the SUP and make a recommendation to the board of aldermen, which would have the final authority in approval. Property owners within 185 feet will be given notice of the SUP public hearing and would have the opportunity speak for or against.

Tiny homes/clusters defined

A tiny home is a detached, self-contained dwelling unit with basic functional areas that support normal daily routines such as cooking, sleeping and sanitation. The units must be between 300 and 800 square feet in total floor

area, not including lofts. They must be built on-site on a permanent foundation and cannot exceed one story (excluding lofts).

A cluster of tiny homes is one that allows for the flexibility for creative design and superior scenic quality through preservation of sensitive environmental areas and efficient use of land. Instead of a conventional subdivision, which traditionally results in buildings spaced evenly throughout the site, cluster developments allow for individual lot and setback requirements to be reduced so a group or “cluster” of units can be developed on a portion of the site. A cluster must include no fewer than four nor more than 16 units.

The central space used by all occupants of the cluster should include storm shelters, mail receptacles and community recreational areas.

“This is a test project for us and the area,” Mayor Gerry Murawski noted. “We have a housing shortage and we need projects like this. I think the issues can be controlled by developer.”

Zoning expansion

The city’s zoning code has being expanded to include tiny homes in R-3 (multi-family residential) districts.

A tiny home cluster development can be approved by the P&Z Commission by Special Use Permit and must meet the following conditions including:

•All tiny homes must be connected to public utilities.

•All cluster developments must comply with lot setbacks

•Cluster developments must be retained under common ownership including all tiny houses and common open spaces.

•Each unit should include at least two parking spaces with no on-street parking within the development.

•Stairways must not be less than 36 inches wide.

•Units must meet structural requirements as defined in the adopted ordinance.