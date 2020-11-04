The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for The Garden House Bed and Breakfast at 4 Haney Road in Rocky Mount. The ribbon cutting took place on October 28th, 2020 at 4:30 PM. Attendees included The Garden House Bed and Breakfast staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. The Garden House Bed and Breakfast is located on MM4 of the main channel on Lake of the Ozarks. They have 180 degree views of the southern shore that deliver breathtaking sunrises, and sunsets that never get old. Enjoy a gourmet breakfast served right on your private patio. With their private dock right on the lake, there are plenty of activities to enjoy – fishing for bass, crappie, blue gill, catfish, walleye, and paddle-fish; cool off in the lake and go for a swim, or take the kayaks out around the shoreline. Spend a quiet evening having a glass of your favorite beverage in the hot tub on the martini deck while watching the sunset over the lake. For more information, visit their website at www.thegardenhousebnb.com or call (573)-365-1221.