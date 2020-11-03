Mary Eresman Kelleher, 84, of Merced, Calif., passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Anberry Transitional Care Center in Merced.

Mary Eresman Kelleher, 84, of Merced, Calif., passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Anberry Transitional Care Center in Merced. As per Mary's wishes her ashes, along with her husband Bill's, will be scattered in the San Francisco Bay, which she loved so much. Mary was born on Aug. 4, 1936, in Devils Lake, ND, to Mike and Catherine Eresman. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1953. She went on to study and graduate from North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After college she first worked in San Antonio, Texas, with the Red Cross, and then relocated with her good friends to San Francisco, CA, where she worked for the Social Security Department of the Federal Government. In April of 1963, Mary wed the love of her life William Kelleher. They established their home in San Francisco on beautiful Noe Street where they raised their two sons, Liam and Michael. Mary enjoyed being a mom to her boys and to many of the neighborhood kids. She was an excellent cook, and she loved reading, and later in life doing jigsaw puzzles on her iPad. She was an ardent 49er football fan and for many years attended their home games. Mary was preceded in death by; her husband, Bill; her mother and father; her brothers, Robert and James; and her sisters, Jeannie and Mickie. She is survived by; her sons, Liam and Michael of San Francisco; her sister, Rita and husband, Joe Cardenas of Atwater, CA; sister-in-law, Marion Eresman of Minot, ND; brothers-in-law, John Gustafson of Helena, Mont, and Don Greening of Anchorage, Ala. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.