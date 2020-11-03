It's Election Day, America. And it's an election like no other.

We might not know a winner Tuesday night. The ballot counting is probably going to take a little more time than we are used to.

The most important thing to remember: You might see big swings in results as the night goes on. That's OK; it isn't a sign something is wrong. It's a sign things are working the way they are supposed to. Every vote is being counted, whether it was cast in person or via an absentee ballot.

While every vote matters, a handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Democratic challenger Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.

Battleground states:These are the 12 states that will determine the 2020 election

Can the GOP keep the Senate?:Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.

Can Democrats expand advantage in House?:Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watch

Democrats dominated mail-in voting ahead of Election Day, while polling has shown Trump's supporters are more likely to vote Tuesday. Independent voters made up only 10 percent of the early vote.

So, in states where day-of votes are counted first, you might see Republicans in the lead early in the night before absentee ballots, which are expected to favor Democrats, are counted. In the Rust Belt states, look for a "blue shift," and in the South, look for a "red shift."

Take a breath. Here's what you need to know and what to keep an eye on.

2020 Election Results | USA TODAY

The former Blue Wall

The simplest pathway to victory for Biden is via the former Blue Wall states, winning the three upper Midwest states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins.

Because initial vote totals are expected to be dominated by Election Day voters, early results in these states could skew toward Trump. Absentee ballots, which are expected to favor Biden, will take longer to be fully counted. It's a phenomenon election experts call the "blue shift," and it could mean results here remain in doubt longer than in other states.

The Backstory:What our reporters are watching for in key swing states, and what you can expect from us

Michigan: Trump won the Great Lakes state by 0.23 percentage points in 2016, or about 11,000 votes. Previously, Michigan hadn't supported a Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988. The suburbs around Detroit and Grand Rapids, which saw a blue swing in the 2018 midterms, could indicate if Democrats are on the path to victory.

Electoral votes: 16 Polls close: 8 and 9 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in certain counties. Others will start on Election Day or after polls close. Results expected? Michigan officials have said they expect to be fully counted by Friday.

Wisconsin: Both candidates have campaigned heavily in Wisconsin after Trump won here by 0.77 percentage points in 2016 and Democrats were accused of not spending enough time in the Democratic stronghold. Rural counties where Trump ran up huge margins on Hillary Clinton will be a key indicator of where the race is headed.

Electoral votes: 10 Polls close: 9 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? After polls close. Results expected? Some unofficial results will come out on election night, but full results might not be available until Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania: Maybe the most sought-after state by Trump and Biden, both camps spent the final weekend before Election Day barnstorming here. Trump won here in 2016 by 0.76 percentage points, and Pennsylvania has chosen 20 of the past 25 presidents. This is maybe the most closely watched state of the cycle, and the rules surrounding counting ballots have already been the focus of lawsuits.

Electoral votes: 20 Polls close: 8 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? After polls close. Results expected? This one is complicated. Ballots must be returned by Friday, but that deadline has been the focus of lawsuits from Republicans. Absentee ballots that come in after Election Day will be held separately from early and day-of ballots.

The Sun Belt

Because the three critical Rust Belt states could take longer to count ballots, three southern battlegrounds could be more telling on election night.

These states each began processing mail ballots weeks before the election and could have most votes counted either on election night or into the next day. Because mail-in and absentee votes are expected to be reported first, early results in these states could skew toward Biden, the opposite of what we might see in the upper Midwest.

Arizona: Democrats have eyed Arizona as a flippable state for years, and 2020 might be the year it finally happens. Trump won here by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, but polls have shown Biden with a slight lead. A competitive Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly has also helped activate voters.

Electoral votes: 11 Polls close: 9 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting 14 days before Election Day. Results expected? Some political watchers have said they expect results within a day of polls closing. Counties have 20 days to complete their count.

Florida: Of course Florida is in the mix. It always is. Both campaigns have invested a chunk of money and time here, with the Biden campaign even sending former President Barack Obama to the Sunshine State to campaign. Trump won here by less than 2 percentage points in 2016, but the state previously twice supported Obama. The state's Latino population – particularly Cuban Americans, who polling shows largely favor Trump, and Puerto Rican voters, who favor Biden – will be key to whomever wins.

Electoral votes: 29 Polls close: 7 and 8 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting as early as Sept. 24. Results expected? Expect results to creep into Wednesday.

North Carolina: Trump won here by nearly 4 percentage points in 2016, but polls have shown a tight race. Biden will be in good shape if he can run up the margins in the suburbs around Charlotte and in the Raleigh-Durham area. Trump won big in some of the more rural counties in the western portion of the state, but Biden might be able to run better than Clinton in those counties. Obama was able to eke out a win here in 2008, but before that, a Democrat hadn't won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Electoral votes: 15 Polls close: 7:30 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting Sept. 29. Results expected? Election officials said they expect to have 98%-99% of votes counted Tuesday night.

The Biden stretch states

Like Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, Trump also won Iowa, Ohio, Georgia and Texas in 2016, but by larger margins.

Polling has shown Biden and Trump neck and neck in all four, and enough votes could be counted on election night in these four states to know which direction they are heading. Close races in these states could indicate trouble for Trump in other states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Iowa: The Hawkeye State saw one of the biggest swings from Obama to Trump in 2016, with the Republican president winning here by nearly 10 percentage points. But Iowans since have turned two Republican-held House seats over to Democrats, and a competitive Senate race here has also led to expected record early turnout.

Electoral votes: 6 Polls close: 10 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? County officials could start opening the outer envelopes of absentee ballots Saturday. Officials could begin counting Monday. Results expected? Iowa Secretary of State spokesperson Kevin Hall said the state expects to have "full unofficial results of all ballots received by Election Day reported on election night or early the next morning." Hall noted Iowans' absentee ballots can still be counted after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9.

Georgia: The Peach State has been ruby red for decades and that was no different in 2016, when Trump won here by nearly 5 percentage points. But a growing Black and Latino population, as well as shifting political allegiances in the suburbs around Atlanta, have kept Democrats hopeful. Georgia was plagued with hours-long lines, technical issues with voting machines and accusations of voter suppression during the primary season and beyond. Even with all that, the state has still seen record early voting turnout.

Electoral votes: 16 Polls close: 7 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting two weeks and one day before Election Day. Results expected? State officials have said some unofficial results will be available late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Closer races might see results come in later Wednesday. Counties must certify their results by Nov. 13.

Georgia surprise?:Will Georgia voters deliver Biden an election surprise? Here's what we know about the tight race.

The Georgia Senate races:Georgia has two contested Senate races in a rare twist. Both could be headed to a runoff.

Ohio: Once thought to be completely off the map for Democrats, the Buckeye State is back on the board. Obama won here in both 2008 and 2012, before Trump took the state by almost 8 percentage points in 2016. It isn't essential that Biden win Ohio, but if he did, it could spell problems for Trump throughout the Midwest.

Electoral votes: 18 Polls close: 7:30 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Officials could begin processing, not counting, absentee ballots on Oct. 6. Results expected? State officials expect results from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The first results posted after polls close will likely be those from absentee ballots. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by 10 days after Election Day will count.

Texas: Yes, Texas. Hear us out. After Beto O'Rourke came within a few points of beating Sen. Ted Cruz, Democrats have hoped Texas was on the brink of turning fully purple. Another state with a growing diverse population, as well as shifting attitudes in the suburbs, the state surpassed its entire voter turnout number from 2016 on Oct. 30, with two days of voting to go.

Texas isn't a must-win for Biden, but it is for Trump. And a Biden win here would help build the landslide many Democrats covet to stave off attempts hinted by the president to reject the results of the election.

Electoral votes: 38 Polls close: 8 and 9 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting 12 days ahead of Election Day. Results expected? Texas is one of a few states that didn't drastically expand absentee voting options for the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Tribune notes that even in the close race between Cruz and O'Rourke, results were known around 9:30 p.m. But if things are really close, all bets are off.

The Trump stretch states

Perhaps the biggest variable on election night will be if Trump can flip a handful of states Clinton won in 2016. The campaign has played out almost entirely in states that Trump won four years ago.

But the Trump campaign has tried to put Biden on defense in three states. Trump shocked skeptics four years ago when he carried the Midwest and has seen improving poll numbers in Minnesota and Nevada.

Minnesota: Minnesota hasn't voted for a Republican president since 1972, but Clinton won it by only 1.5 percentage points. If Trump can win in Minnesota, he could shake up the math and offset a potential loss in Wisconsin or Michigan. In a possible sign of some concern among Democrats (or maybe just a head fake?) Biden campaigned in the Gopher State on Friday as part of a swing through the Midwest.

Electoral votes: 10 Polls close: 9 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting 14 days ahead of Election Day. Results expected? The expectation is unofficial results will be available Tuesday night. However, if the race is close, ballots are being accepted up until a week after the election. But a court ruling has kept the fate of those ballots in limbo.

Nevada: A Republican hasn't won Nevada since 2004, but Clinton performed the worst among Democratic winners, topping Trump by less than 2 percentage points here in 2016. And Democrats, particularly the growing population of Latino voters, overwhelmingly favored Sen. Bernie Sanders over Biden in the Democratic primary. But polls show Biden leading Trump here by about 5 percentage points.

Electoral votes: 6 Polls close: 10 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting 14 days before Election Day. Results expected? The Nevada Secretary of State's Office said final results are not expected for several days, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Unofficial results could come sooner.

New Hampshire: The Granite State may be off the table for Trump, with recent polls showing Biden leading by double digits. But New Hampshire is notoriously independent, and Clinton won here in 2016 by only 0.37 percentage points.

Electoral votes: 4 Polls close: 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. EST When can they process ballots? Starting Oct. 29 this year only. Results expected? Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said the state expects "all polling locations will report results before the night is over. It might take a little longer than normal to get the results due to the procedures put in place related to COVID-19."