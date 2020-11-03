Miller County has just announced the launch of a small business assistance program to provide economic support to small businesses in connection with COVID-19 provided through the Federal CARES Act.

Miller County has just announced the launch of a small business assistance program to provide economic support to small businesses in connection with COVID-19 provided through the Federal CARES Act. Miller County has received Coronavirus Relief Funds made available, on an application basis, to eligible businesses for necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.

Eldon and Lake Area Chambers of Commerce are collaboratively assisting the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Government and Miller County Commission to collect applications prior to Miller County Commission approval. Coronavirus Relief Funds are expected to be approved by the commission for many of the qualified applications.

Funds may only be used to cover costs that:

• Expenditures related to business interruption caused by required closures by State, County or City Order related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19),

• Expenditures associated with costs to operate businesses under State, County or City guidelines such as PPE and other modifications necessary to conduct business,

• Expenditures incurred during or to be incurred the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.

• The requirement that expenditures be incurred as a result of the public health emergency means that expenditures must be associated with actions taken to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Application will be open from November 2, 2020 thru December 2, 2020.

In addition, a low interest rate loan is available through the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Revolving Loan Fund Expenses for business expenses the Miller County grant program does not cover. The loan application is available: https://www.loclg.org/financing-options or call 573-346-5692.

Applications can be found at the Eldon Chamber or Lake Area Chamber of Commerce offices as well as on the following websites:

• Eldon Chamber of Commerce, 403 E North Street, Eldon, 65026, http://eldonchamber.com/ 573-392-3752

• Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 Wilmore Lane, Lake Ozark, 65039, www.lakeareachamber.com; 573-964-1008

• Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments 985 E. Hwy 54 Camdenton, MO 65050 https://www.loclg.org/millercounty.htm 573-346-5692