East Central College in Rolla is expanding its offerings to provide Introductory Manufacturing courses through the Industrial Engineering Technology (IET) program.

The two eight-week courses will be held in the Spring 2021 semester, that begins Tuesday, Jan. 19.

According to Dr. Richard Hudanick, ECC’s dean of career and technical education, the manufacturing community in the Rolla area has expressed interest in IET training and the college is meeting their demand.

“It is exciting to push forward and help the manufacturers in the Rolla area. They companies have been asking for training and by offering these two courses — Intro to Manufacturing Processes and Maintenance Practices — sets the stage to support this community.”

The IET program teaches students to function as industrial machinery mechanics, maintenance technicians and engineering assistants — installing, maintaining and programming advanced manufacturing equipment.

Through the program, students receive training in machinery, maintenance and repair, basic electrical principles, motor controls, process controls, hydraulics, pneumatics, PLCs, robotics, computers, basic machinist skills and metallurgy.

Students also learn the problem solving, troubleshooting, teamwork, and self-management skills sought by business and industry.

Hudanick adds that “ECC’s Center for Workforce Development surveyed manufacturers in the Rolla area and there is a lot of enthusiasm about the college making a commitment to the area with technical manufacturing degree programming.”

The college also has an apprenticeship program where students will be able to attend the classes while they are working, and the apprenticeship program will cover the tuition costs for the eligible student.

“The IET program is a great pathway to support apprenticeship opportunities and also provides area high school graduates who want to start a career in manufacturing,” Hudanick said.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary of an Industrial Machinery Mechanic is $53,800 and the field is estimated to grow by over 13% in the next eight years.

In the future, ECC could further expand IET class offerings and eventually offer a degree.

“ECC is hopeful to offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology degree at the Rolla campus. This degree transfers to several known universities for those pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the industrial engineering field,” Hudanick said.

The Intro to Manufacturing Processes class is scheduled from January 20 - March 10.

The course is followed up by the Maintenance Practices course to be held March 21 -May 13. Both classes will be held Monday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit www.eastcentral.edu/.