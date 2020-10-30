I clicked on the satellite,.unprepared for the snow storm the Chiefs game was being played in. I had entered a time warp with star-ship Enterprise.

The night before I had turned on my usual channels and found Christmas programming. Now we were once again in December! What happened to the old classic movies? The Mummy, The Return of the Mummy, The Wax Museum and The Black Lagoon?.

Where was Halloween? My earliest memories are of my brother and sister decorating their bikes for the Halloween Parade in Belton, Mo. That was the year we had pillow cases of candy from the air force base.

Halloween... dressing-up, carving pumpkins, and making popcorn balls in wax paper holders. Married, we continued the traditions as room parents, all dressed up for the festivities. We hosted the parties and took our kids to Intermediate where the spooky parade began and ended. Twice they won.

Then it was down to visit my parents where mama had the house all decked out. There were bats and pumpkin shaped sugar cookies, those popcorn balls and candy apples dipped in caramel and rolled in nuts. Pictures taken we were off to trick or treat. There was the Spook Walk at Carver and sometimes a harmless haunted house. The car would be full of rocking spooky songs. Like the ghost who ate out of the frying pan. The movies were pulled out once we got home.

I loved it. The tradition grew past our kids to grand kids. It was family time. There was no Christmas programming. Once or twice it snowed but it was Halloween! That morning my son had gone to church with me to listen to Rev. Brock our new associations Missionary director. We had stayed for potluck.

In his warm jeep, I love the heated seats, we took the way home through the woods. In the haunted valley the ghost was fluttering from the trees and every available place. It was a teary moment

as this had been our route Halloween night for some years. At least the ghost hadn’t vanished. Driving through there at night, with fog hugging the ground and the ghost fluttering it was as good or better than a movie set.

Sitting there in layers of sweaters, a lap blanket and two warm bodies keeping me warm, I felt sad. I wasn’t ready to ditch the natural progression of the fall holidays. I always struggled with the loss of family, big traditional Christmases and mama’s hand made gifts. Covid would probably nix the senior dinner at the high school. If things didn’t improve my daughter would for safety, opt out on the Thanksgiving dinner…..

“Beam me up Scotty, get me out of this time warp!” I am not ready for Christmas, but Santa if you are taking early request I need warm, woolly socks, a squishy teddy bear and a tank of propane.”

Happy Halloween, give your loved ones a hug...an elbow bump...and say “I love you.”

