Signe G. Sager, 99, of Cando, ND, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home in Cando. A private graveside service will be held with Pastor C. Devin Carlile and Reverend Michael Rohrer officiating The burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando. Signe Peterson was born on May 9, 1921, to George and Margit (Aarnes) Peterson in Rolette, ND. She graduated from high school in 1939 and attended Minot State College, graduating with a two-year teaching certificate. She taught at various country schools in Rolette County for a few years. Signe was united in marriage to Melvin Sager on Nov. 17, 1945. They made their home north of Penn, ND, until 1973 when they moved to a farm southwest of Cando. The couple retired in 1985 and moved to Cando. Signe was very involved in the Cando Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday School for thirty-five years and was also involved in the Missionette Program for High School Girls and Missionary Council for Adult Women. Signe loved to play games. If you came to visit, you better be prepared to play some games. For many years, Signe's neighbors, Carol Falde, Sharon Worms, and Renate Sherven came to play Skip-Bo, Phase 10, or Dominoes. The acts of love, friendship and kindness these ladies showed will never be forgotten by Signe's family. Signe also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Signe is survived by; her son, Tim Sager of Cando; daughter, Linda (Don) Andrews of Minot, ND; sister, Edna Eigsti of Lincoln, NB; granddaughters, Jennifer (Mike) Mrugala of Wichita, KS, Melissa (Bill) Salvia of Lake Crystal, IL, Tara (Devin) Carlile of Wichita, KS; and six great-grandchildren, Will and Thomas Salvia, Tarryn Andrews, and Claire, Aubrey and Tessa Carlile. Signe was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Melvin, in 1990; brothers, Richard and Lloyd; and sisters, Alice, Myrtle, Florence, Ella, and Ellen.