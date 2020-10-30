The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for McDonald’s of Osage Beach at 1100 HWY KK in Osage Beach.

The ribbon cutting took place on October 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Attendees included McDonald’s local Owner/Operators Chip & Teresa McGeehan & their staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber and the Grand Opening of their newest store on KK. McDonald’s of Osage Beach is excited to open their new state of the art restaurant located at 1100 Hwy KK in Osage Beach. Customers can enjoy their McDonald’s favorites in the drive-thru or place an order inside for carry out. In addition to being dedicated to serving quality food, the restaurant is committed to being a place that offers jobs in the community providing programs like Archways to Opportunity College Tuition Assistance. McDonald’s of Osage has and will continue to support the community as a partner in education being a place to raise funds for the local educational system. On Wednesday, November 4th from 3:30pm – 7pm the restaurant will host a fundraiser night to help Osage Beach Elementary raise the funds needed to provide shade on the playground. A portion of the nights’ proceeds will go back to the school.

For more information, visit their store Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/McDonalds6033OsageBeachPkwy/