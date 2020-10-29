Dozens of area residents participated in this year’s Lake Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised over $11,000 .

Dozens of area residents participated in this year’s Lake Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Lake on Sunday, October 25, raising more than $11,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“While the Walk definitely looked and felt different this year we heard that there was a great turnout throughout the area,” says Joe Pallikkathayil, Lake Area Walk Manager. “Walkers saw the challenges this year as an opportunity to motivate themselves and make it the best year we could. Alzheimer’s isn’t slowing down and neither are we.”

Participants were able to enjoy the drive-thru Promise Garden at Lake Regional Hospital to honor those affected by dementia and to recognize local sponsors. There was even a mobile promise garden created in the trailer of a truck allowing for more visibility across town. For those who were not able to participate there is still time to raise funds by visiting alz.org/lakewalk

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk