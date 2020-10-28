An Iberia woman was injured Tuesday morning after her vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck several trees on Route A near Humphrey Creek Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Startina McComb, 19, was heading west in a 2001 Ford Taurus when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway. McComb was reported to be wearing a safety device and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Ford Taurus was totaled and towed from the scene.