The number of COVID-19 related deaths and cases totals continues to rise throughout the lake as the fall season ushers in a wave of concern.

Miller County was the latest to update their death total, announcing three additional deaths in the county on Tuesday night, bringing their total to 22. Currently, the county has a total of 972 cases, of which 148 remain active. 13 of the deaths counted were from long term care facilities.

Eldon announced a free community drive-thru testing event on November 2. In a public statement, they announced the event saying:

“The Eldon Community Center parking lot is the site of a free COVID-19 Community Testing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. The drive-thru event is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Everyone is welcome and the testing is free and without restrictions. Individuals do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.”

Morgan County Health Center updated their cases totals on Tuesday as well, with no additional deaths through a steady increase in cases. The county currently has 710 confirmed cases since March, 95 of which are active and 11 total deaths. 11 active cases in the county are hospitalized.

At the time of print, Camden County had not updated their county numbers since Oct. 22. USAFacts.org, who claim to source their totals directly from the CDC, have Camden County cases listed at 1,611 total with 35 deaths as of Oct. 27.

However, as for official Camden County Health Department communication, their latest update was on Oct. 15 and lists the county at 1,486 cases at that time, 377 active and 31 deaths.

As of October 28, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was at 181,179 with 2080 new cases occurring in the past seven days.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/