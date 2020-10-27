Upon arrival, deputies located multiple minors intoxicated and utilizing controlled substances. As a result, the adult hosting the party was arrested.

Camden County Press Release:

On 10/23/20 deputies responded to a residence in Linn Creek reference a large party. Upon arrival, deputies located multiple minors intoxicated and utilizing controlled substances. As a result, the adult hosting the party was arrested.

Danielle M Rountree age 35 of Linn Creek was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of drug paraphernalia with a surety bond of $25,000.00. Roundtree later bonded on the charges.