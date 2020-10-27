Lake Regional Health System recently announced the promotions of three staff members.

Sarah Bowe, R.N., has been promoted to Lake Regional Home Health regional manager. Lake Regional Home Health has grown significantly during the past few years. Bowe will be in the Osage Beach office and will oversee Camden, Miller and parts of Morgan counties. She has more than 10 years of home health experience and is an outstanding resource and teacher for the nursing staff. She will continue to grow the department along with her teammates. Bowe lives in Linn Creek.

Ashley Mikles, R.N., has been promoted to Progressive Care director. In this role, she will ensure the 18-bed Progressive Care Unit provides high-quality care to patients requiring an intermediary level of monitoring and care. Mikles joined Lake Regional in 2007 in the Progressive Care Unit and moved to the Emergency Department in 2015. Since 2017, she has served as the Medical/Surgical Unit lead. Her knowledge of the many different areas of Lake Regional Health System makes her an excellent resource to her fellow staff and patients. Mikles lives in Osage Beach.

Jeri Swanson, R.N., BSN, has been promoted to Outpatient Services manager. She will oversee Outpatient Surgery, Endoscopy and Multi-Services units. In this role, Swanson will manage daily operations, staffing and patient experience, and she will advocate for patients and staff. Lake Regional Outpatient Services has more than 313,000 visits annually. Swanson, who has been a Lake Regional employee since 2004, brings a wealth of knowledge to the position.

She is a committed team player and is always willing to do whatever it takes to care for patients. Swanson lives in Camdenton. Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.