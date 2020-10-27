The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability. Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable Pictured left to right, front row: Carter Kaminski, Bella Pendleton, Alivia Daniels, Lexie Bueltmann, back row: Isaias Rodriguez-Canseco, Emma Rosetta, Giovanni Karanja, Emma Nelson, along with Osage Beach Elementary Principal Samie Hill. Not pictured: Liam McKay, Alexis Whitehurst, and Ryder Gwillim.