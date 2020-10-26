A search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Suspected methamphetamine was also located on the person of the female passenger.

On 10/22/20 deputies located a vehicle driven by a subject who had known to be wanted on several Camden County charges. When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. Deputies were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped and placed both the driver and passenger under arrest for active warrants. A search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Suspected methamphetamine was also located on the person of the female passenger. Both individuals were transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility and pending charges.

Codie D Dudley age 33 of Camdenton was arrested on active warrants for Fail to appear on Possession of Control Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Drug paraphernalia, and Felony Domestic Assault with no bond. As a result of the incident he was also charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance x 2 counts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving while Intoxicated.

Melissa Crowell Age 35 of Columbia was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and given a $100,000.00 surety bond.

Both individuals remain at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending court.