The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable

First Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Elianna Baum

Avery Berberich

Noble Borbe

Brevyn Burnau

Nova Eblen

Ben Emory

Zoey George

Braxdin Hix

Landon Hofer

Jayla Jennings

Tera Johnson

Kai Kellenberger

Ethan Khor

Evan Kiser

Joseph LaPlant

Jericho McComb

Rowan McCormick

Aidan Poage

Dawson Tietge

My Tran

Gracie Ulam

Kennedy Wright

Kaylee Yenor

6th Grade

Joel Atkison

Zoe Beyah

Jamis Borg

Chesney Brown

Lizbeth Burgos Flores

Sheldon Burns

Regan Byler

Talya Campbell

Camille Dummermuth

Isabell Faes

Gwyn Fall

Camilla Foster

Zoe Funke

Finley Gerdiman

Colton Jones

Cale Krenzel

Hunter Nguyen

Preston Osborn

Sophia Radlund

Lindsay Ramirez-Garcia

Blair Schwantes

Reese Sherman

Josie Stevens

Avery Stolte