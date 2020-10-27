The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids.
The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable
First Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:
5th Grade
Elianna Baum
Avery Berberich
Noble Borbe
Brevyn Burnau
Nova Eblen
Ben Emory
Zoey George
Braxdin Hix
Landon Hofer
Jayla Jennings
Tera Johnson
Kai Kellenberger
Ethan Khor
Evan Kiser
Joseph LaPlant
Jericho McComb
Rowan McCormick
Aidan Poage
Dawson Tietge
My Tran
Gracie Ulam
Kennedy Wright
Kaylee Yenor
6th Grade
Joel Atkison
Zoe Beyah
Jamis Borg
Chesney Brown
Lizbeth Burgos Flores
Sheldon Burns
Regan Byler
Talya Campbell
Camille Dummermuth
Isabell Faes
Gwyn Fall
Camilla Foster
Zoe Funke
Finley Gerdiman
Colton Jones
Cale Krenzel
Hunter Nguyen
Preston Osborn
Sophia Radlund
Lindsay Ramirez-Garcia
Blair Schwantes
Reese Sherman
Josie Stevens
Avery Stolte