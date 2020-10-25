Lorri Thurman named new city clerk.

Carol Daniels was 19 years old when she came to work for the city of Rolla - that was 1974. After serving in a variety of administrative support roles Daniels was appointed Rolla City Clerk in 1987 where she has ably served the citizens of Rolla for the last 33 years. After a 46-year career with the city of Rolla Daniels is set to retire in November. Daniels will be sorely missed by her co-workers and many elected representatives which whom she has worked with over those many decades.

Following a formal search for the next city clerk the Rolla City Council approved the Mayor’s appointment of Lorri Thurman, of Rolla, in a closed session Oct. 19. Thurman herself worked for the city of Rolla as a Communications Dispatcher for four years before transferring to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department where she spent ten years as Supervisor of Information Specialists and most recently as Administrative Assistant to Sheriff Rick Lisenbe. In that role Thurman maintained the Sheriff Department’s financial records, administered grant funds, supported HR functions, assisted in the budget and interfaced with the public and other agencies. Thurman is married to local attorney Lance Thurman and has one child in Rolla Public Schools.