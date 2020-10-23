Meramec Vineyards Winery was named Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce's October business of the month.

In 2018, St. James locals Joe and Michelle Boulware embarked on a journey to bring life and energy back into Meramec Vineyards Winery.

"Over the last three years, lots of hard work, late nights and many learning opportunities later, Joe and Michelle have grown the business into a place where people can come grab a delicious bite to eat with countless drink options, making it true that there's something here for everyone," the chamber of commerce said in their announcement.

“Live music on the weekends is enjoyable on their renovated outdoor patio, and their expanded seating is perfect for hosting events. Using their business as a platform to give back has been one of the most fulfilling things about being a small business owner and they are proud to serve and give back to the surrounding communities,” the chamber continued.

Meramec Vineyards Winery is located at 600 State Route B in St. James. To learn more, visit http://www.meramecvineyards.com.