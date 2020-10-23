Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused and expired medications at local collection sites during the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Bay Day.

The 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Residents can dispose of medications at Rolla Police Department, located at 1007 N. Elm St. Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

To find other collection sites, residents can use the DEA collection site locator at https://takebackday.dea.gov.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for residents to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, according to the DEA.

DEA results from Oct. 26, 2019, show the 18th National Drug Take Back Day brought in 882,919 pounds — almost 442 tons — of unused or expired prescription medication and vape devices at 6,174 collection sites throughout the U.S. In Missouri, residents disposed of 38,511 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication and vape devices at 218 collection sites on Oct. 26, 2019.

Residents can also dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications year-round at authorized collection sites. To locate an authorized collection site in a certain area, visit the DEA's controlled substance public disposal locator at https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e2s1.