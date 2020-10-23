Murrell W. Nelson, 79, of Centuria, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Murrell W. Nelson, 79, of Centuria, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Services for Murrell will be held at a later date and will be posted. He will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Murrell was born on May 6, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Roy and Vera Nelson. Murrell graduated from High School in Milltown, WI, in 1959. He joined the United States Army on May 27, 1960, and was stationed in Germany for most of his military career. He was a sharp shooter and honorably discharged from the Army on May 10, 1963. He then made a career on the railroad as a district lineman and worked for Great Northern, Soo Line and then the CP railroads. He also had his own gunsmith shop in Milltown, WI. He married Joanie Reeves on July 12, 1991, in Milltown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. Murrell was a past commander of the Milltown American Legion Post 254. Murrell leaves to celebrate his memory; his wife, Joanie Nelson, Centuria; sons, Troy (Becky) Nelson, Glenwood City, WI, Erik (Becky) Nelson, Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Brittany and Breanne Nelson; great-grandson, Anthony Nelson; stepchildren, Wanda Ince Reeves, Brenda Reeves Lambert, step-grandchildren, Allyssa (Nate) Reeves Flom, Chazz Ray Reeves; step-great-grandchildren, Gracie Mae and Weston Flom; brothers, Rodney Nelson and Steven Williamson; sisters, Renee Woodard and Kay (Terry) Quesnel; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Vera and Roy Nelson; brothers, Elroy and Gary Nelson; Murrell’s stepson, Clifford L Reeves passed away a day after Murrell on Oct. 16, 2020 in Grand Forks, ND. The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.