George E. Beckman, age 84, resident of rural Lakota, ND, passed away peacefully at the Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND, on Oct. 20, 2020. A private service will be held for George, with burial in the Tolna Cemetery. Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com. He was born to Ernest and Olive Beckman on Sept. 4, 1936. He was raised on the family farm and ranch north of Tolna, ND. At an early age George learned the value and love of farming. At age seven he learned to do chores and drive an “M” International Farmhand. His family would say he was the most experienced “M” operator around with 77 years of experience. During the communist “Red” scare of the late 1940’s George was 12 years old and a picture of him as a little boy showing a Hereford beef cow at the winter show spread throughout Midwest newspapers. The caption read, “this boy will never be a communist…..he owns the cow”! George met the love of his life in 1954 when his future wife, Sharryn Tangen, blew the whistle on him for roller skating too recklessly at Stump Lake Park. That started a love that would last 66 years. George graduated from Tolna High School in 1955 and went on to an agricultural “short course” at NDSU. After graduating, he purchased a farm south of Lakota on Stump Lake. On June 30, 1957, he and Sharryn were married in Pekin, ND. They would call the farm their home and raise four children. They farmed the land for over 50 years, raising wheat, barley, sunflowers, sheep and beef cattle. His retirement years were filled with what he enjoyed doing – working on the farm, maintain equipment, and tinkering in his quonset. He loved to take his wife on dates; whether it was dancing, a movie, dinner, or a musical at the Chester Fritz, they were always together – and most of the time holding hands. In their later years they would attend local high school basketball games and cheer for either Dakota Prairie or Lakota. George loved a good debate and was interested in politics and our American Democracy. George was a fashionable man, and to the embarrassment of his children, showed up at a swimming pool in a swimsuit and cowboy boots! He was a fit man, even into his 80’s. You could find him four - five nights per week walking from the farm to the mailbox, a two mile hike. It did not matter if it was 20 below zero or snowing – he would be walking. George was a long-time member of the Pekin Lutheran Church and served as Board President. George and Sharryn would go to church in Pekin every weekend and then return home to watch Messiah Lutheran Church as well. He was a loving husband and father. He will be missed by; his wife of 63 years, Sharryn; son, Steve of Stanley, ND; daughter, Shari (Jon) McLean of Lakota; son, Scott (Candace) of Steward, IL; son, Stuart (Maranel) of Fargo; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.