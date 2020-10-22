Earlier this month, the Mid-Missouri chapter of Ryan’s Case for Smiles donated whimsical pillowcases to hospitalized children at Lake Regional. This was the chapter’s first donation to Lake Regional Health System, and volunteers plan to donate more pillowcases in the future.

“The pillowcases have brightened the mood of multiple pediatric patients,” said Amy Funderburk, R.N., Lake Regional Emergency Department director. “Being a patient in the emergency department is often very scary for a child. These wonderful gifts make it easier to establish a good rapport with the children.”

Ryan’s Case for Smiles is a national non-profit organization founded in 2007. Volunteers sew creative pillowcases that are provided to sick children to help them cope with the stress of their illnesses and injuries. The Mid-Missouri chapter was established in 2011 and has donated more than 22,000 pillowcases to area hospitals since its inception. For more information on how to get involved or to learn more, visit caseforsmiles.org.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.