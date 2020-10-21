Children’s Learning Center will hold their 1st ever CLC Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser on Saturday, November 21.

Children’s Learning Center will hold their 1st ever CLC Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at RedHead Lakeside Grill. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Learning Center, a not for profit, 501c3 organization that delivers family-centered quality inclusive programs and services to children with and without disabilities or developmental delays in the Lake Area. Children of all ability levels participate in programming enhancing their intellectual, social, and physical needs in a supportive, developmentally appropriate manner.

Unfortunately, with all of us facing challenges due to the pandemic and the safety of others, CLC has not been able to continue our normal annual fundraisers. This has drastically affected our program. We appreciate our community who understands the hardships placed on CLC, as well as many lake area charities. We are excited and look forward to this new fundraiser, but also bringing back our annual fundraisers in 2021.

For more information regarding the center, please visit www.CLCFORKIDS.org or “like” our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/clcforkids) or join our FB event page.

The organization is currently soliciting sponsors and collecting donations for giveaway items. If you would like to be a sponsor or have questions, please contact Susan by phone 573-346-0660 or email clc@clcforkids.org