As of Wednesday afternoon on October 21, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Camden County reported a total number of 1,492 COVID-19 cases since March 21 through October 20. The website also reported that 12,203 total tests had been issued.

The last social media update from the health department came on October 15. At the time of that post, a total of 31 people had been lost to COVID. There were 377 cases considered active, including 85 related to congregate living facilities.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 858 of which 128 remain active and 714 have recovered. To date, there have been 44 total hospitalizations with seven currently hospitalized and 16 deaths so far. A total of 7,351 tests have been issued through October 20.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on October 20 stated there were 626 total cases with 133 remaining active and a total of 482 who have recovered. A total of eight cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 11 deaths as of this time. A total of 7,354 tests have been issued in the county through October 9.

As of October 20, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was at 160,869 with 11,185 new cases occurring in the past seven days. There have been 2,641 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 63 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 2,326,868 tests.

