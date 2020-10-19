This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Vanita Blanton, a high school teacher at both Horizons and Camdenton High School. Ms. Blanton is known for having a tremendous work ethic while fostering great relationships with her students. This year her teaching assignment consists of a ½ day of science at Horizons and a ½ day of history at the High School. Her ability to teach in two different environments speaks to her many talents. Ms. Blanton has also learned to communicate with students and parents through the educational platform called Canvas, thus increasing her already exceptional communication skills. She is putting in numerous hours to make sure that she is delivering the best possible instruction to her students at both the High School and Horizons buildings. And that is why Ms. Vanita Blanton is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.