Eldon Fire Press Release:

At 11:19 PM, The City of Eldon Fire Department was dispatched to a large fire on the Property of Enloe Aluminum, 501 South Aurora in Eldon. Immediately following this dispatch, crews were dispatched to a large fire at Fresh Air Systems, 134 West 8th St, involving a garage and a large stack of pallets.

Eldon’s Ladder One responded with 3 personnel to the structure fire on 8th St. This fire was extinguished by the Ladder One crew. Crews noted that a stack of pallets was on fire and had extended to a nearby garage causing some structural damage to the garage. Crews extinguished the fire quickly. Ladder One crew cleared the scene at 12:06 AM and responded to assist at the Enloe Aluminum fire.

Eldon’s Engine One responded with 4 personnel to an extremely large pile of pallets behind the Enloe Aluminum property. Eldon Crews immediately called for a first alarm assignment to the large fire bringing in additional units and personnel from neighboring departments. This fire involved a large pile of pallets approximately 200’ x 75’ x 30’. Fire crews were able to save a large Garage/ storage shed next to the large pile and prevented the fire from spreading to a residential neighborhood to the south. Eldon was assisted by Moreau Fire Protection District, Rocky Mount Fire Protection District and Tuscumbia Fire Protection District and the Eldon Police Department. Miller County Ambulance District was on standby for assistance to the fire crews.

34 personnel were on scene assisting with fire control with 13 different pieces of fire apparatus.

The Enloe Aluminum fire was under control at 12:48 AM.

Ameren was contacted to inspect the major power lines crossing the property. Some damage was noted to the power pole and possibly a transmission line and insulator.

Fire crews cleared the scene of the Enloe Aluminum fire at 2:06 AM.

An estimated 60,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fires.

Both fires are treated as suspicious and are under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s office, the City of Eldon Fire Department and the City of Eldon Police Department.