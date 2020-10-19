A Rocky Mount man was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle became airborne and struck a pair of trees on Wonderland Road, just west of Howard Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that William Inlow, 67, was heading east in a 2018 Audi A3 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree stump and became airborne, and struck two more trees before coming to rest on its side. Inlow, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by Mid Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The 2018 Audi A3 was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.