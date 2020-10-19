McDonald’s of Osage Beach will open the doors of their new location Thursday, October 22nd at 10:30 a.m.

Press Release:

McDonald’s of Osage Beach will proudly open the doors of their NEW location this Thursday, October 22nd at 10:30 a.m..

This beautiful, state of the art restaurant is located at 1100 Highway KK and will offer drive-thru and carry out services. Due to COVID-19, the lobby will remain an option for carry out, only and the option to dine in is TBD. Former McDonald’s KK location at 6033 Hwy 54 & KK West, closed a few weeks ago so that Owner/Operators Chip & Teresa McGeehan could take some of the equipment from it to use for their new McDonald’s location. In 2008, the McGeehan’s purchased the restaurant that was built in 1989. The McGeehan family experienced great growth for a few years until 2010 when the new bypass was put in. While the changes with the bypass did make sense for lake guests and the community, it caused less ease of access to the restaurant.

“We appreciate the patience of our guests as we worked through the last 10 years trying to find the right new location for our community. Our new location is beautiful and we can’t wait to share it with all of our neighbors and friends in Osage Beach!” said McDonald’s local Owner/Operator Teresa McGeehan.

The new McDonald’s restaurant is not only located in a more ideal location, but will provide more local jobs and serve as a state-of-the-art facility offering a new and modern look including an enhanced experience for all guests. Touchscreen Kiosks, digital menu screens in lobby and drive thru, mobile order and pay with curbside pick-up, kitchen efficiencies aimed to speed up service and better support the team in the kitchen, just to name a few. The McGeehan family and their outstanding team of local crew and managers are looking forward to making new memories with the community at 1100 Highway KK!

For grand opening updates and specials, guests can like the McDonald’s local restaurant page by searching on Facebook for “McDonald’s 6033 Osage Beach Pkwy”. For employment information, applicants can simply text MO137 to 38000. In the coming weeks, the old McDonald’s building/land location will soon be placed on the market for purchase.