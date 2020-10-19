A Macks Creek man was injured Sunday afternoon after being ejected from a bike on private property near Chapel Bluff Road in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Chad Taylor, 44, of Macks Creek, was heading north on private property when the 2019 Coleman CT 200 UEX he was operating traveled through a field, impacted an embankment and ejected Taylor. Taylor received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.

The bike had no damage and was secured on private property.