A Linn Creek man and Kaiser woman were injured Sunday afternoon in a collision on Dusty Trail at Oak Valley Road in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the the incident took place as two vehicles were approaching the intersection. A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by Neil Hufff, 36, of Linn Creek began turning left while a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by Sherry Ettinger, 47, of Kaiser began to turn right. The report states that Huff failed to see Ettinger and struck the Pontiac Grand Prix nearly head on.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices and had minor injuries. Huff refused medical treatment at the scene and Ettinger was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles had moderate damage. The Chevrolet Trailblazer was driven from the scene and the Pontiac Grand Prix was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department and the Linn Creek Police Department in its response.