Camden County Press Release:

On 10/17/20 deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Climax Springs area. The vehicle failed to stop for deputies and the vehicle was later disabled by spike strips during the pursuit. After a brief foot pursuit ensued, the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Joshua D Doyle Age 33 of Camdenton was charged with Felony Resisting Arrest and No Valid Driver’s License. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $50,000.00 surety bond. More charges are expected.