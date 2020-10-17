“We’re not dead yet!” This was the battle cry shared by Coach Jeff Shore and his Lakers team after a huge win against the Glendale Falcons Friday night. Serving as the final home game of the regular season for Camdenton, the team dialed all phases up to 10 and came out with a huge performance to keep their record even at 4-4.

Camdenton opened the contest with the ball and made quick work of the drive. Senior quarterback Jacob Wormsley worked with haste as the team upped the tempo and closed out the opening drive of the game with a touchdown pass to senior Cooper Ezard. The lead would be short-lived, however, as the Falcons would put together a strong drive of their own with a touchdown grab by sophomore Wyatt Andrews to give the team the lead 8-7 after a 2pt conversion.

On what would be a theme throughout much of the first half, Camdenton would respond with another score on their next drive after a pitch to senior Jadin Faulconer for a touchdown. This time, however, Camdenton’s defense would hold steady and get the ball back without surrendering a score. What followed would be a single play drive, as Wormsley would connect with Faulconer who would drive the ball 71 yards would a big Laker touchdown, making the score 21-8.

Moving into the second quarter, the Falcons would respond to the big touchdown with a long drive that would result in another score, this time by junior Carter Harrell on a pass from quarterback sophomore Cole Feuerbacher. The Lakers following drive would see some failure in moving the ball efficiently, though the team would be bailed out on multiple 3rd and 4th down plays on timely caught by senior Eli Griffin. The Lakers would eventually fine the endzone, making the score 27-16.

Camdenton’s defense would play hard and stout throughout the remainder of the first half, with a 3 and out against the Falcons that seemed to put things away before the half. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Falcons would find the endzone one last time before heading to the locker rooms on a beautiful pass to senior Jack Clinkenbeard to make the score 27-24.

The Falcons would open the second half with the ball, but the Laker defense showed no slowing down as they would get to the quarterback for a sack and force the ball over on a punt. The Lakers would use the great field position following the punt to score once more on a wide-open pass to Ezard. The Falcons would respond with a touchdown of their own on a pass to junior Derek Horton.

Midway into the third quarter, Griffin would once again come up clutch with a big 58-yard catch and score that would take all air out of the Falcons wings. There would be multiple opportunities for each team to capitalize on turnovers later in the quarter, as the two teams would fumble three times combined on three back-to-back-to-back drives. Camdenton would be the benefactor from the mistakes, however, as they would utilize the third fumble in the set to find the endzone once more by Griffin and post a score of 48-32 midway through the fourth quarter.

The defense would ensure a victory for the Lakers with a number of big plays in the final minutes, including a toe-tap pick by sophomore Jaden Parkman and back-to-back sacks to end the game by senior Kaiden Davis and senior Alex Pryor. As time expired, Camdenton would be crowned winners with a final score of 48-32.

The Lakers would end the night with big offensive numbers, including 230 yards rushing and 300 passing. Faulconer had the biggest night on the ground, with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Griffin was a force in the air and on the ground, with 43 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Ezard caught for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wormsley ended the night with 300 passing yards, 18 rushing yards and four touchdowns overall. (More stats to come)

Shore was thrilled with the performance his team showed and was happy to catch a couple of break on big plays down the field that swung the momentum in their favor. Just a week removed from a tough loss to Lebanon that felt like Camdenton couldn’t get the big play to even things up, Shore thought the offense stayed hot and the defense improved in that week span.

“We had great pressure on the quarterback tonight and created some turnovers, which were key,” Shore said. “Defense did a fantastic job against a tough offense and I was proud of the team tonight.”

The Lakers will close out their regular season schedule next week on the road against Rolla, where they hope to end the season with a winning record and move to 5-4.