Kelly Jay Brown, was born at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, 1968, at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, ND, and left us on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2020, at which time we all died a little too. Visitation at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon with a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery with Reverend Paul Schuster officiating. Kelly was the son of Kenneth and Florestine (White) Dunn. He went to grade school at St. Michael’s Tribal School, then onto Warwick and Four Winds. He received his GED at Trapper Creek in Missoula, Montana. He returned to the Spirit Lake area and worked at Spirit Lake Food Distribution and Sioux Manufacturing. During this time, he started his family with Carrie Ann and raised his three daughters, Elyisea, Rosella and Kiera. He was also blessed with two other daughters, Maria Joshua and Kayla Hettwer. He referred to himself as a “Girl Dad”. Kelly was baptized at Seven Dolors Catholic Church and his godparents were his uncle Elmer and aunt Evan White. He was also very interested in his Native Religion and coordinated the two into his one Creator. We love and miss you Kelly. Our precious son, dad, grandpa, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and dear friend. He is survived by; his parents, Ken and Flo Dunn; his father, Arthur Brown Jr.; his “Sis” Wanda (Darien) Trottier; niece and nephew, Dalanis and Darien Trottier; and great nephew, DJ; his other “Sis” Bonnie White; and sister, Kali Brown; brothers, Brandon, Jay, Corey, Arthur and Llewellyn Brown; his five daughters, Elyisea, Rosella, Kiera, Kayla and Maria; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Those greeting him on the other side were; his grandparents; his brothers, Arthur “Zeke” Brown and Aaron Dunn; nephew, Delray Demarce; and uncles, aunties and all his cousins. His pallbearers will be his nephews that he enjoyed so much. The Wells boys, Sean, John and Alex; his two life long friends, Todd Belgarde and Aaron Green; his son-in-law, Rodney Skadsem that he liked to feed fry bread; and his two nieces, Ashley Brown and Tanisha LeftBear. His Honorary Pallbearers are those that have shown their support and offered words of encouragement at one of the lowest times in our lives. We also want to thank the Police Department, Spirit Lake Ambulance Services and to my nieces the White Girls who stayed with Kelly so he wouldn’t be alone. To all of you, your kindness will never be forgotten.