Duane w. “Dubby” Larson, 84, of Starkweather, ND, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his wife and family. Funeral Services for Duane will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Robert Buechler officiating. Duane will be laid to rest in the Edmore City Cemetery. Duane, son of Goodwin and Florence (Sagen) Larson, was born on May 4, 1936, at the General Hospital in Devils Lake, ND. He grew up in the Derrick and Edmore areas and attended the area country schools. His mother died when he was three years old and Duane was fortunate to have several uncles and aunts who helped his dad in raising him. Duane was united in marriage to Glenna Melland in May of 1958 and they were blessed with 62 years of love and marriage. Duane had a life long career as a heavy equipment operator, the bulldozer. He worked for Ramsey County on road construction for several years and was employed with Hulstrand Construction until his retirement. Retirement was not in his nature, so he worked part-time at Close Construction and then was self-employed as a dozer operator in the Lake Region area. You would find him spending many hours at area farms, burying rock piles and railroad lines and taking out tree rows. When not on the job, Duane liked tinkering with old cars and attending auction sales. In his younger years he and Glenna enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada. But nothing made Duane happier than a good visit, good conversation and good cup of coffee shared with family and friends. Duane is survived by; his wife, Glenna; children, Darrel Larson, Devils Lake, Dale (Shelly) Larson, Starkweather, ND, Tamara Rysavy, Devils Lake and Melissa Larson, Park River, ND; grandchildren, Stormie Scott, Denver, CO, Haley Larson also of Denver, Celeste Rysavy, Clifford, ND, Denver Biby, Bismarck, ND, Dawson Biby and Dexter Biby both of Munich, ND; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Allison and Willow; mother-in-law, Jennie Melland, Devils Lake; in-laws, Angela Blackaby, Oklahoma City, OK, and Lynn and Jane Melland, Elk River, MN; several beloved nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and father-in-law, Leonard Melland. Casket Bearers will be Denver, Dawson, Dexter, Dale and Darrel. Music will be provided by James and Elizabeth Berg.