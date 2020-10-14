Veterans, military spouses and others in business who want to learn more about starting or growing a business are invited to attend the fourth annual Veterans in Business seminar offered by the Small Business Development Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The virtual seminar, offered in recognition of Veterans Day and National Veterans Small Business Week, will be held noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, as a webinar. The workshop is free and open to all, but registration is required online at bit.ly/VetBiz-SBDC.

“Our speaker panel brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to help veterans and their spouses,” says Karen Leatherman, business development specialist at the SBDC at Missouri S&T. “This is a good chance for people to make connections, ask questions and ‘virtually’ meet some of our area’s best experts on business programs for veterans.”

Attendees can submit questions in advance by emailing them to leathermank@mst.edu.

Attendees will learn about resources and programs available to veterans, including the U.S. Small Business Administration, Veteran Business Resource Center, Missouri PTAC and the Missouri Small Business Development Center. The information is relevant to small businesses, but the seminar also covers items of interest specific to veteran-owned businesses.

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.

For more information, contact Leatherman at leathermank@mst.edu or 573-341-4551.