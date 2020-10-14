The city is seeking proposals for the design, development and implementation of a new municipal website to replace the current website that was upgraded in-house about a year ago.

Improving customer service and continuing to emphasize transparency are the objectives of a City of Lake Ozark decision to revamp its website.

The city is seeking proposals for the design, development and implementation of a new municipal website to replace the current website that was upgraded in-house about a year ago.

“The key focus is customer service and how we can better serve our citizens, tourists, developers and others,” Harrison Fry, assistant city administrator and community development director, told the board recently. “We want to have an easier and more user-friendly way to access info.”

The city wants to have a cost-efficient website with a simple content management system that can be accessed by a number of employees. An objective is to have it searchable with a useable database for public access.

“We want the public to see more consistent info and have reports published so we have even more transparency,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee said.

Until about a year ago, the city’s website was not user friendly and was difficult to manage by staff. Nicholas Moore, the city’s accounting clerk and information technology (IT) administrator, built the city’s current website which offers improved public access and public information. City officials now want to step into the modern era of municipal websites.

“We’re willing to wait for the right website development company,” Fry said, “one that meets the community’s growing needs at an acceptable cost.”

The city will receive Requests for Proposal until 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Staff will determine the best-qualified proposal and hopes to make a recommendation to the board of aldermen by the end of the year.

“We don’t have to accept any of them,” Fry explained, adding that he wants a good, workable fit between the city and the company.

Van Dee applauded Nicholas and Harrison for their work in putting the RFP together.

For more info on the RFP, go to https://bit.ly/33W9og9.