The Phelps Maries County Health Department reported Tuesday 78 newly diagnosed cases of Phelps County residents with COVID-19 since Thursday, raising the county’s total to 750 known cases.

County health officials said they are monitoring 155 active cases in Phelps County, which considers residents who have an active COVID-19 infection detected by a polymerase chain reaction test or antigen test.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Phelps County on April 1, the department has confirmed 494 cases in Rolla, 199 cases in St. James, 42 cases in the Newburg area and 15 cases in the Edgar Springs area.

The department reported that 628 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the department said 18 people have died from COVID-19, and there are eight people currently hospitalized. The department has confirmed 16 deaths in St. James, one death in Rolla and one death in the Newburg area.