As of Wednesday afternoon on October 14, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

As of Wednesday afternoon on October 14, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Camden County reported a total number of 1,302 COVID-19 cases since March 21 through October 9. The website also reported that 10,980 tests had been issued.

The last social media update from the health department came on October 8. At the time of that post, a total of 28 people had been lost to COVID including 10 in the month of September alone. There were 249 cases considered active and were being followed by the department along with their close contacts while 1,024 people had recovered. A total of 76 active cases were reported to be staff or residents of congregate living facilities. The health department also noted that the rapid testing provided by some medical providers had not been included in the latest numbers yet.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 729 of which 112 remain active and 604 have recovered. To date, there have been 38 total hospitalizations with eight currently hospitalized and 13 deaths so far. A total of 6,535 tests have been issued through October 9.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on October 13 stated there were 539 total cases with 79 remaining active and a total of 449 who have recovered. A total of nine cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 11 deaths as of this time. A total of 6,075 tests have been issued in the county through October 9.

As of October 10, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was at 144,230 with 9,390 new cases occurring in the past seven days. There have been 2,422 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 62 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 2,075,699 tests.

Check lakenewsonline.com for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area, including an interactive COVID-19 map featured as a tab at the top of the website that continually updates itself with data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and USA TODAY. There are also interactive graphs featuring data from these same sources as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/