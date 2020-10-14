Looking for something spooky to do this month? There are lots of pumpkin patches, haunted houses and trick or treating events being held. Here’s our list of favorite spots for a frightfully-good time.

The Cave Pumpkin Patch

The Cave Pumpkin Patch is open weekends only (through November 1) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy the cave, playground, sand boxes, photo ops, ladder balls, a covered bridge, ping pong, basketball hoops, hay rides, straw bale climb, mini golf, corn toss, and lots of other games that are all included in the admission price. Admission is $6/person and free for kids ages 2 and younger (cash only).

Other activities including water balloons, paintballs, ice cream, and pumpkin painting is available for a small fee.

Located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road in Brumley.

Haunted House

The Zombie Wasteland Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Cost is $25/person. There are six different attractions: Zombie Wasteland, Bigtop of Terror, Atrophy Asylum, Hatchet Hallow, The Morgue Escape Room, and the Carnevil.

Located at 474 S. State Hwy. 7 in Camdenton.

Fall Festival

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center is hosting a Fall Festival on weekends in October. Vendors will be on hand Saturdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides, games, prizes, scary movies, face painting, bounce house and more.

Bring canned food donations for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and receive free entry, or $6 entry. Every Friday and Saturday in October Halloween movies will be shown outside starting at 7 p.m. Wear your scary costume and bring a blanket.

On October 30 & 31, Spookstock 12 will be held inside with the Greatful Dead Experience, The Schwag, Kiss Tribute Band, Black Sabbath Tribute Band and electronic dance music. A massive light show, costume contest, vendor village, flow artists, and live painters will also be a part of the program.

Pumpkin Patch

Mecca Farms in Roach (425 Delmar Dr.) is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thousands of pumpkin seeds were planted earlier this year in anticipation of the fall event. Most pumpkins are 50 cents per pound with a maximum charge of $7.

The 180 acre farm has a petting zoo, 150-foot slide, hay bales, a corn dig pit, face painting, an obstacle course, a maze walk and other games. Admission is $7 and includes all activities. Children 2 and under are free.

Ghost Walk

Stark Caverns is hosting a ghost walk this month. This fun new guided tour will feature ghost stories and terrifying tales told inside the cave. Led by one light, guests will explore the dark twists and turns of both the underground caverns and the human mind. Reservations are required in advance and can be booked online at www.StarkCaverns.com.

On Saturday, October 17, shop local and regional vendors like Splendor In The Rough, The Crafty Bookie, and New Girl Designs. Book a cave tour and try your hand at sluice mining or geode cracking. Food will be available. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks are recommended. Vendor space is available at www.StarkCaverns.com/vendor-registration.

Witches and Wine

Calling all Witches & Warlocks! Shawnee Bluff Winery will host the annual Witches & Wine event October 17. Wine, music and tons of local vendors. Vendors interested in a booth can email info@ShawneeBluffWinery.com. No ticket purchase required for this event.

Teen Halloween Dance

La Roca Dance Studio has come up with a great way for kids to enjoy Halloween this year. On October 23, the dance will be for kids in grades 6-8. Held from 6-9 p.m. On October 24, the evening is open to high-school teens in grades 9-12. Cost is $5 at the door with concessions available. RSVP by calling 573-348-0773.

Drive-thru Tick or Treat

Harper Chapel United Methodist Church will pass out treats for children from 5-7 p.m. Just drive through their parking lot.

Haunted House & Trick or Treat

The Linn Creek Trunk or Treat and Haunted House will take place October 30 at City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Multiple decorated cars will be parked ready for trick or treaters. Free face painting will be offered. Sanitation stations will be set up and only single family/group will be allowed in the Haunted House at a time.

The Haunted Holler

Shoot zombies with paintballs and walk through the Haunted House on October 30 & 31 at the Haunted Holler at Fort 54 Paintball. Cost is $10 for the Haunted House and $10 for the zombie shoot. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight. Located at 651 Hiland Circle, down Hw. 42.

Hy-Vee Halloween

Every year, Hy-Vee in Osage Beach turns their parking lot into a trick-or-treating maze. From 3-6 p.m. on October 31, kids can visit booths set up by local businesses who will be passing out candy and other goodies. Businesses can sponsor a booth for $100. Proceeds go to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp. Cost is $2 per child to enter the maze.

Adult Halloween Party

Halloween at the Horny Toad will be held October 31 from 7-11:30 p.m. Take part in the costume contest and spooky drink specials. DJ Lou Diesel will provide entertainment. Free to attend.

Trunk or Treat

Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton will host a Trunk or Treat event October 31 from 4-7 p.m. Walk the course, get candy, and a cup of hot cocoa.

Trunk or Treat

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach will host the annual Truck or Treat event from 5-7 p.m.