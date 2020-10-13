North Star Schools announced Oct. 12 via its Facebook page that due to a growing number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and a growing number of close contact situations in the school that the it would be moving to hybrid learning on Oct. 13th and full distance learning Oct. 15-21. North Star hope to return to in-person learning on Oct. 26.

North Star won't be in-session on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 as the original calendar gave students and staff the two days off. In addition to moving classes to a hybrid and full distance learning model, all North Star athletic event have been postponed until Oct. 26. The postponement effects two volleyball games and a possible football game. The athletic postponement also includes team practices.

In relation to the hybrid model, students pre-K through fifth grade will be in school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Grades six through 12 will be divided up into two groups, with one group reporting to school on Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. The hybrid model will move to a full distance model Thursday to Oct. 26. For meals, Thursday through next Wednesday meals will be delivered to those who had signed up for distance meals in the beginning of the year.

North Star volleyball was scheduled to play New Rockford-Sheyenne on Oct 13 in Cando and Harvey/Wells County on Oct. 20 in Harvey. The Bearcats will return to play on Oct. 26 against Cavalier at North Star. The football team has no regular season games left in its schedule. The football team was scheduled to play Benson County in Cando on Oct. 16, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 exposure at Leeds High School. It is unknown if that game will be rescheduled.



North Star Schools is currently working on rescheduling events, which includes picture day. North Star Schools is the fifth school and seventh athletic program to have been exposed to COVID-19 within its community and have to postpone its athletic schedules. Langdon Area Schools, Leeds High School, New Rockford-Sheyenne School and Four Winds High School have all had exposure to COVID-19, with some schools moving remote for two weeks.

Nelson County athletics, Benson County athletics, Devils Lake volleyball, L/E/M volleyball, Four Winds/Minnewauken athletics and New Rockford-Sheyenne athletics have all had to postpone their athletic schedules for two weeks this season.

