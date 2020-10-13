Smart home technology enhances insurance coverage to reduce damage from incidents before they happen, and are a convenient way to give residents peace of mind as their families and houses are protected. American Family Insurance is incorporating these devices as part of a holistic risk mitigation offering for residents' properties, Rolla agent, Tony Froehlich, said.

American Family Insurance’s smart home package, Hedge, uses devices to help protect and monitor homes 24/7. A Hedge Base Package includes an indoor smart camera that listens for standard smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, detects noise and movement, an additional motion sensor, two contact sensors and three water leak sensors. All devices are connected on one mobile app to give residents alerts 24/7 and escalates any unacknowledged notifications to other users or emergency contacts, according to Froehlich.

It’s one thing to be there to provide payment after an unforeseen event, but another to help prevent or significantly reduce damage from a major incident. Community members who want to learn more about Hedge, can visit www.hedgeprotect.com, and contact local agent Froehlich. Froehlich has been an agent for American Family Insurance since 1993. His office is located at 110 S. Spilman Ave, in Rolla. Froehlich can be contacted at 573-364-2000.