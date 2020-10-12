A Richland man was seriously injured Saturday night after his vehicle struck a bridge and overturned on Highway 7 in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that James Roberts, 59, was northbound in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when he went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side of the road before he struck a bridge and overturned. Roberts was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air Care.

The Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.