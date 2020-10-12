After extended negotiations, the male subject surrendered and was taken into custody for the no-bond warrants for his arrests. Jonathan Adams 27 of Miller County was arrest for Felony Resisting arrest and Felony Possession of a controlled substance. Adams is also wanted for several recent pursuits from the Miller County area according to authorities there.

Press Release, Jefferson City Police Department:

In the early morning hours of 10/11/2020, officers located a vehicle on the lot of Days Inn; 2100 Jefferson Street that indicated one of the registered owners had numerous outstanding warrants for their arrest. Officers patrolling through the hotel located a vehicle associated with a wanted fugitive and the vehicle appeared to have fresh bullet holes.

During the course of the investigation, the female owner was contacted inside a room at the hotel. While surveilling the room, officers observed a male subject looking out of the window that matched the general description of the wanted subject. The officers were able to speak to both subjects and confirmed the identity of both.

After extended negotiations, the male subject surrendered and was taken into custody for the no-bond warrants for his arrests. Jonathan Adams 27 of Miller County was arrest for Felony Resisting arrest and Felony Possession of a controlled substance. Adams is also wanted for several recent pursuits from the Miller County area according to authorities there.

The female was taken into custody for hindering prosecution. During the question, she admitted to assisting the male in evading law enforcement and was aware of his multiple outstanding warrants. She is being held at Cole CXounty JHail awaiting changes from the Cole County Prosecutor's Office.