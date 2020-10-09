Elda Hatten, 88, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Elda Hatten, 88, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Funeral Services for Elda was on Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Reuben Schnaidt officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Elda L. Kramer was born on Aug. 12, 1932, to Edward and Fredericka (Rothfusz) Kramer in Lehr, ND. She attended school in Ashley, ND, and graduated with the class of 1950. Elda attended Valley City Mercy School of Nursing and received her nursing certificate in Aug. of 1953. She took her state board examination in Nov. 1953 and received her Register Nurse certificate in Nov. 1953. While in training at Devils Lake Mercy Hospital she met and later married Larry Hatten while he was on active duty with the US Air Force in Denver, Colorado. While Larry was stationed in Denver she began her nursing career with the surgical department of Mercy Hospital in Denver. After two years in Denver they moved back to Devils Lake. Elda started her long, dedicated nursing career back at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, followed by the Lake Region Lutheran Home. When the children were in school, she started her long career with the Lake Region Clinic retiring in 1995. Elda was a long time participating member of St Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. She was a Sunday School teacher and was an active Faith and Care member. Elda enjoyed reading, embroidering, and attending all children and grandchildren's school events. At the time of her death Elda was a resident of Eventide Devils Lake Care Center. Grateful for having shared Elda’s life; husband, Larry Hatten; daughters, Kimberly Hatten and Cindy and her husband, Gary Axtman; son, Bob and his wife, Sheri Hatten; grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband, Steven Thulien, Danica Axtman and Kendal Hatten; sisters, Joyce and her husband, Don Little and Inez Kelley; several nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by; her parents; brother, Delmar Kramer; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and Reuben Kappes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Severence Kelley, Eileen and Gordon Fugle and Irma and Duane Carter.